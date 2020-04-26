UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will announce $378.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.57 million. UniFirst reported sales of $453.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

UNF traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.03. 46,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,806. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $147,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $452,154. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in UniFirst by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $55,289,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 266,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,926,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 237,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,828,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 168,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

