Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $190.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.48.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 544.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 57,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 85,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.