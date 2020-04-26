United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus downgraded United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 34,730,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,641,112. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,208,000 after buying an additional 78,632 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Continental by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.