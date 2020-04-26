United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:UIHC remained flat at $$8.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 79,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,729. United Insurance has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $368.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.68). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $200.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $88,092.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $193,262. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

