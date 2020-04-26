United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

UTHR stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 637,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,025. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 0.78. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $116.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,750 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after purchasing an additional 332,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 133,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

