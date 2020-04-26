Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNIT. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,660. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 712,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 703,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,663,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 517,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

