Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,033. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $4,865,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

