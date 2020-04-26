Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.67. 295,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Universal Forest Products has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Forest Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 101,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $44,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

