Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Lowered to $40.00

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.
Universal Forest Products stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 295,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,755. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Universal Forest Products has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $58.10.
In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,560,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Forest Products
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
