Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Lowered to $40.00

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Universal Forest Products stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 295,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,755. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Universal Forest Products has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,560,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.