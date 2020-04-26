Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $11.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.69.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 470,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,964. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,077,000 after buying an additional 391,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

