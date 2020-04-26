Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.05. 95,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,423. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $58.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.73 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.68%. Analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

