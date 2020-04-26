UOS Network (UOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One UOS Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. During the last seven days, UOS Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. UOS Network has a total market capitalization of $34,607.75 and approximately $70.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,642.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.19 or 0.03168759 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002382 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00741291 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013187 BTC.

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,167,840 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network . UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network . The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

UOS Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

