Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

URG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 1,552,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,690. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 92,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71,519 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 893.0% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 494,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

