Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.58.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.73. 2,258,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

