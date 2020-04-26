US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

US Gold stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,410. US Gold has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

