Utrust Market Capitalization Reaches $4.26 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Utrust has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $770,926.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

