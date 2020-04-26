Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.18. The stock had a trading volume of 127,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 560,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 513,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,130 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.