Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) PT Raised to $128.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

VMI stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.14. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,694,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 560,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 513,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

