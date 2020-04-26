ValuEngine Lowers Metlife (NYSE:MET) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Metlife from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,089,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Metlife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Metlife during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

