ValuEngine Upgrades Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) to “Sell”

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.65 price objective on shares of Dorel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.44 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

