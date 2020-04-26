ValuEngine Upgrades HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to Hold

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.