ValuEngine Upgrades HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to Hold

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
HFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.
HFC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.