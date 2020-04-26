Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 716,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,556. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $633.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 170,455 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 182,360 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

