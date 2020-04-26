Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 343,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,455. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $4,556,559.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

