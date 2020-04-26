Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

VEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of VEC stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $502.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

