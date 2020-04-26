Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0004

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $1.57 million and $493,895.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

