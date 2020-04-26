Version (V) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,117.15

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Version coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Version has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. Version has a market cap of $48,117.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000225 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Profile

Version (V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 629,097,246 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org . Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto

Version Coin Trading

Version can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

