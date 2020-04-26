Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $78,230.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, OOOBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00583991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006523 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,777 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Upbit, Binance, OOOBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

