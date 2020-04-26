Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Viavi Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. 1,274,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,865. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 45.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 21.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,048,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $917,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,263,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,794,000 after acquiring an additional 711,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.