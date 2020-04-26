Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post sales of $278.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.20 million and the lowest is $276.80 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,020 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 1,274,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,865. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

