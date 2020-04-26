VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Lowered to $19.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of VICI Properties from a b- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.81.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,972. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

In related news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after acquiring an additional 626,874 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.