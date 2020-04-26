Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Vicor stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 458,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,752. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 262.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

