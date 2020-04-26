Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victory Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 191,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

