VideoCoin Price Tops $0.0827 on Top Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 30% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $79,902.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001410 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

