Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 600,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

