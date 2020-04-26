Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Village Super Market stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 71,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.17. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 43.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

