Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. 187,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Vistagen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vistagen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

