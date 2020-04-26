Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

VCRA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 1,355,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,667. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $576.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $301,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $100,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

