Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

VYGR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 257,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,713. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

