W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Cfra

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut W. R. Berkley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 1,060,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.90. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

