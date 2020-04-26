Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0278 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $3,686.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004365 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,067,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,687,869 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.