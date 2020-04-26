Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.50 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 283.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 86.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 23.6% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.50. 489,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average is $170.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.06. Watsco has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $186.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

