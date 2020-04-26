Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Watsco stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.74. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87.

Get Watsco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.