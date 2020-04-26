Wavesbet (WBET) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $74,365.08 and $27,587.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

