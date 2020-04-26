WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDFC. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

WDFC stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.05. 108,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.10 and its 200 day moving average is $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.09. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

