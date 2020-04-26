Webchain (WEB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including RaisEX, BiteBTC, EscoDEX and Coinroom.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00799846 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coinroom, ChaoEX , EscoDEX, STEX and RaisEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

