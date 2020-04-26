Wells Fargo & Co Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STX. Cfra boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,499 shares of company stock worth $1,298,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

