West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.52-3.62 EPS.

NYSE:WST opened at $195.54 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $196.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

