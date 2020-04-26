Wings Market Capitalization Hits $3.92 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and Upbit. Wings has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $144,306.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.02565381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00214161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kyber Network, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, Gatecoin, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

