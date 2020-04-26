World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of WRLD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.01. 71,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,791. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 23.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.