Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 202,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,239. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,120. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

